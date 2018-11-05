Gap Inc (GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research firms have commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GAP to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GAP by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in GAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.