Gap Inc (GPS) Stake Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $3,024,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,713,000 after acquiring an additional 472,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.72.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

