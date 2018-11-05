Garrison Financial Corp Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Garrison Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.3% of Garrison Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garrison Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 127,294 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 39.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $2,607,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,052.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,335,735.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price target on AptarGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

ATR stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.97 and a twelve month high of $112.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $665.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.54 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.