Garrison Financial Corp Sells 1,838 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Garrison Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 1.8% of Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,554 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after buying an additional 729,038 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $51,776,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $27,264,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.19.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $162.48 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $147.70 and a 52-week high of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

