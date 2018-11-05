Garrison Financial Corp Sells 2,869 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

