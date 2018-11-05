Gartner (IT) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.73.

NYSE IT opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $961,395.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,524.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $5,430,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,882 shares in the company, valued at $163,474,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,306 shares of company stock worth $7,234,867. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,148,000 after purchasing an additional 662,107 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 33.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.9% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 55,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

