Gator Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Cowen Inc (COWN)

Gator Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Cowen accounts for about 1.6% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cowen by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cowen by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COWN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cowen Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.03 million during the quarter. Cowen had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.