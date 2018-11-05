Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $326,000 in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Stock

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $7,327,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 206.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 271,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Hawaiian by 127.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.04 on Monday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $574,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.