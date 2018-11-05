General Electric (GE) Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $71,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.