Geovax Labs (GOVX) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS: GOVX) is one of 32 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Geovax Labs to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geovax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Geovax Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Geovax Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geovax Labs -319.03% N/A -433.76% Geovax Labs Competitors -281.95% -86.37% -34.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geovax Labs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Geovax Labs $1.08 million -$2.17 million -0.71 Geovax Labs Competitors $968.26 million $63.67 million 11.94

Geovax Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Geovax Labs. Geovax Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Geovax Labs has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geovax Labs’ competitors have a beta of 4.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Geovax Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geovax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Geovax Labs Competitors 124 590 1356 53 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Geovax Labs’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Geovax Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Geovax Labs competitors beat Geovax Labs on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer in the United States and internationally. The company through its patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle vaccine platform develops various vaccines. It is developing various vaccines that are in human clinical trials, and preclinical research and development phases, including vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; United States Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; Peking University; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Vaxeal Holding SA; and CaroGen Corporation. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

