Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $32.86 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,889,000 after buying an additional 229,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 573,750 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 519,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.