Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,934. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after acquiring an additional 573,750 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,889,000 after buying an additional 229,627 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.