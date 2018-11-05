Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $479,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

In other Cisco Systems news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

