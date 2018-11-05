Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 12th.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $9.81 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.65.

GILT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

