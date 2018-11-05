Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Director Sells C$1,306,998.00 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Michael Hoffman sold 31,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$1,306,998.00.

GIL traded up C$0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.28. 594,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,511. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of C$33.03 and a 12 month high of C$42.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$986.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.47 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

