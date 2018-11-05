Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 231,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

