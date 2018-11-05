Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 574.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,987 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

