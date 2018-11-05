GINcoin (GIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,395.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00035184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $58,395.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.56 or 0.03237007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.69 or 0.08619433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00829455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.01706460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00145118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.01875944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00458733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00029613 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 3,844,156 coins and its circulating supply is 3,840,106 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

