GlassCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One GlassCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlassCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,719.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlassCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000604 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlassCoin Profile

GlassCoin is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GlassCoin

GlassCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlassCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlassCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlassCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.