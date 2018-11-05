Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (SPFF)

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th.

SPFF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 121,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,794. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

