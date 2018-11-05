GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNC. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GNC in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of GNC in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:GNC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 861,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,316. The company has a market cap of $334.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. GNC has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GNC by 39.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,619,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 745,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GNC by 47.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,167,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 702,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GNC by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,806,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,480,000 after buying an additional 560,447 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GNC by 24.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 186,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GNC during the second quarter worth about $607,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

