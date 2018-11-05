Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82.90 ($1.08), with a volume of 399519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.09).

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gocompare.Com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.76).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £2,487.78 ($3,250.73).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/gocompare-com-group-goco-sets-new-1-year-low-at-82-00.html.

About Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.