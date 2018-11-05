Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Position Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $857.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.25 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.