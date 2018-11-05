Goldplat plc (LON:GDP)’s share price traded up 14.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 533,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 143,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/goldplat-gdp-trading-14-1-higher.html.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC engages in gold and other precious metals recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana. The company recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa Gold Mine located in Kenya. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.