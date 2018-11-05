Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Shares Bought by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 161.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 215,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

