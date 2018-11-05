Goodman Financial Corp Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 104,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,000. Tyson Foods accounts for about 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 411,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,594,000 after buying an additional 722,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,482,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,773,000 after buying an additional 430,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.