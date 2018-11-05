GoPro (GPRO) PT Set at $7.00 by Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a $7.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $805.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.31.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at $635,288.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 785,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GoPro by 478.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,496,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $15,571,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoPro by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 70,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 18.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

