Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $830,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $332,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total transaction of $3,237,772.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $219.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.92.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.48 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,019.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

