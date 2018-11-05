Gray Television (GTN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.11 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.23. Gray Television has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $23.00 price target on Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

