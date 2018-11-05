GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 553.8% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 6,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 425.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 573.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,572,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,621 shares in the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,200,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,962.9% in the second quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 391,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 372,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Monday.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

