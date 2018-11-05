Halcon Resources (HK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halcon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

HK stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $600.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.05. Halcon Resources has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

In other news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 163.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 3,191,887 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at $10,785,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at $7,320,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the third quarter valued at $6,481,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at $4,293,000.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halcon Resources (HK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.