Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,934,000 after acquiring an additional 271,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,879 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 527,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on Hanmi Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $21.20 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.