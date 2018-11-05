Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $104,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $214,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $66,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,060. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

