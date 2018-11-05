Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $109,000 in Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

TPB stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $795.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,536.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,925. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

