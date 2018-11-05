Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,698,000 after acquiring an additional 738,949 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,926,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 426,060 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 597.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after acquiring an additional 395,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,608 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

