Havven Tops 1-Day Volume of $345,443.00 (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Havven has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Havven has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $345,443.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001924 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00256812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.57 or 0.10264255 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,498,788 tokens. Havven’s official website is havven.io. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

