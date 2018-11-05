HC Wainwright Analysts Give Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) a $5.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of BLDP opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

