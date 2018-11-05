HC Wainwright Analysts Give Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) a $11.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,751. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,800.00% and a negative return on equity of 138.91%. Analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

