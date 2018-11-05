HC Wainwright Analysts Give Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) a $17.00 Price Target

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) has been assigned a $17.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNN. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Ifs Securities upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RNN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,444. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

