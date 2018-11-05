HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a report released on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our $5, 12-month price target is based on a DCF reflecting strong Belbuca growth to over $150M by 2022, cash- flow breakeven by end-2019, and overall profitability in 2020. Our DCF reflects a 10.5% WACC discount and negative -15% terminal value beyond 2027, and includes 93M shares (post-financing, plus other currently anti-dilutive shares).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.00 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 278.79% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $428,950.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 520,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,039 shares of company stock worth $503,991. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,200,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

