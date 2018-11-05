HCP (HCP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCP. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on HCP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE HCP opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.16. HCP has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in HCP during the third quarter valued at $282,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 27.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after acquiring an additional 497,940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 8,304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,977,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCP by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

