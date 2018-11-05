Head-To-Head Analysis: G-III Apparel Group (GIII) & Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 3.39% 10.67% 5.55% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Tandy Brands Accessories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $2.81 billion 0.74 $62.12 million $1.60 26.47 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for G-III Apparel Group and Tandy Brands Accessories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A

G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus price target of $50.10, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Hands High, Collegiate Licensing Company, and Starter, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 367 leased retail stores, which included 165 Wilsons Leather stores, 139 G.H. Bass stores, 51 DKNY stores, 8 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, and 4 Calvin Klein Performance stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Tandy Brands Accessories Company Profile

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

