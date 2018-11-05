Head-To-Head Analysis: WMIH (COOP) & Its Competitors

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WMIH to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.69% -56.76% -7.18%

Risk and Volatility

WMIH has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s competitors have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WMIH and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 1 1 1 0 2.00 WMIH Competitors 202 803 1036 49 2.45

WMIH currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.74%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.04%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 117.58 WMIH Competitors $4.39 billion $643.50 million 16.28

WMIH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WMIH competitors beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

