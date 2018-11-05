Head-To-Head Comparison: S&W Seed (SANW) and Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NNUTU)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Royal Hawaiian Orchards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.92%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Royal Hawaiian Orchards.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $64.09 million 1.23 -$4.72 million ($0.22) -13.82 Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.24 $1.18 million N/A N/A

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Royal Hawaiian Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -7.37% -6.13% -3.18% Royal Hawaiian Orchards 15.60% 3.73% 3.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

S&W Seed has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Hawaiian Orchards has a beta of -2636.33, indicating that its share price is 263,733% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Hawaiian Orchards beats S&W Seed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Company Profile

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as ML Macadamia Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. in October 2012. Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

