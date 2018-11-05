Head-To-Head Comparison: Walker & Dunlop (WD) vs. WMIH (COOP)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WMIH does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of WMIH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Walker & Dunlop and WMIH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 WMIH 1 1 1 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. WMIH has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.75%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and WMIH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.00 $211.12 million $4.76 9.58 WMIH $7.89 million 32.51 $25.88 million $0.12 118.42

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. Walker & Dunlop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WMIH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and WMIH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 29.89% 18.23% 6.01% WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats WMIH on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

WMIH Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

