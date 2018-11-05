Head-To-Head Contrast: Pareteum (TEUM) versus The Competition

Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pareteum to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pareteum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pareteum Competitors 318 1518 2164 67 2.49

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Pareteum’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pareteum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Pareteum has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pareteum’s rivals have a beta of -36.00, indicating that their average share price is 3,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -58.46% -77.52% -43.01% Pareteum Competitors -5.36% 0.88% 0.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Pareteum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Pareteum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pareteum and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $13.55 million -$12.46 million -2.49 Pareteum Competitors $1.52 billion $56.09 million 22.91

Pareteum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum. Pareteum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pareteum rivals beat Pareteum on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

