Head-To-Head Review: 2050 Motors (ETFM) & United-Guardian (UG)

2050 Motors (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get 2050 Motors alerts:

This table compares 2050 Motors and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2050 Motors N/A N/A -2,222.70% United-Guardian 32.82% 36.25% 31.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 2050 Motors and United-Guardian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2050 Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2050 Motors and United-Guardian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2050 Motors N/A N/A -$1.18 million N/A N/A United-Guardian $12.97 million 6.07 $3.84 million N/A N/A

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than 2050 Motors.

Volatility and Risk

2050 Motors has a beta of -2.07, indicating that its share price is 307% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. 2050 Motors does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of 2050 Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United-Guardian beats 2050 Motors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

2050 Motors Company Profile

2050 Motors, Inc., a development stage company, intends to import, market, and sell electric automobiles in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Territories, and Peru. Its product is e-Go EV, a lightweight carbon fiber electric vehicle. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL FA, and LUBRAJEL BA, which are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent for use in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. United-Guardian, Inc. also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products. The company markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. United-Guardian, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 2050 Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2050 Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.