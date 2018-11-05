HeartBout Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $48,427.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

