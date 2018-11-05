Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

HSII stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.81 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,467,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after buying an additional 292,839 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 165.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,189,000 after purchasing an additional 205,788 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 474.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

