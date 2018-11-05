Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of HELE opened at $128.02 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

